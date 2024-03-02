Lulu Group Opens 23Rd Hypermarket In Qatar At Doha Mall

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Group has opened its 23rd hypermarket in Qatar at Doha Mall. The expansive two-level, 80,000sq ft store is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and an extensive range of quality products, aiming to elevate the shopping experience for customers.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Thursday, witnessed the presence of Qatari businessman Abdul Aziz Mohamed al-Rabban alongside Sheikh Abdullah bin Hassan al-Thani, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, Indian ambassador Vipul, Joseph Abraham (Group CEO of Commercial Bank of Qatar), Yusuff Ali MA (Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International) and other esteemed dignitaries. Ambassadors from Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Croatia, Poland, Ashraf Ali MA (Executive Director of LuLu Group International), Dr Mohamed Althaf (LuLu Group Director) and other senior management officials were also present.

The new hypermarket introduces an extensive array of fresh produce sourced globally, an in-house bakery, and innovative shopping options including the renowned Planet Y featuring plant-based alternatives and a zero-waste refill station.

Shoppers can explore popular LuLu shopping stations such as LuLu Fashion, LuLu Connect for electronics, EyeXpress, BLSH for beauty and cosmetics, reo-speciality apparel and accessories retailer for men, women and children, and a dedicated section for the latest IoT appliances and electronics. With ample parking spaces, self-checkout, and green checkout counters, LuLu ensures a seamless and eco-friendly shopping experience.

Yusuff Ali said Lulu Group is glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in Abu Hamour and its nearby areas.“As a leading regional retailer, it is our enduring commitment to innovate and provide a world-class shopping experience to the diverse multinational population in Qatar. We thank the wise leadership of Qatar under HH the Amir, HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and the Government for the continuous support being extended to us as we are on track to further expand our Qatar operations,” he said. Yusuff Ali also extended heartfelt appreciation to all valued customers whose loyalty has been instrumental in the success and growth of the LuLu Group in the region.

LuLu Hypermarket Doha Mall is the destination for cutting-edge smart home accessories. The newly opened store features a dedicated department tailored to the Internet of Things and Smart home devices, aimed at simplifying the concept of a smart home for our customers. In addition to the hypermarket launch, LuLu Group takes a significant step toward customer satisfaction with the introduction of its new loyalty reward programme, "Lulu Happiness." This innovative programme, designed to enhance the overall shopping experience and acknowledge customer loyalty, offers exclusive perks, additional discounts, and redeemable points with every purchase at any LuLu Hypermarket.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Hassan al-Thani, along with Yusuffali MA (Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group), unveiled the "Happiness" reward programme during a ceremony at LuLu Hypermarket in Doha Mall.

Becoming a member of the "Lulu Happiness" programme is simple, whether through conveniently located kiosks at LuLu hypermarkets or via online registration. Shoppers can access a range of exclusive offers and accumulate redeemable points, adding extra value to their shopping endeavours.

The hypermarket places a strong emphasis on sustainability, offering services such as wheelchair accessibility, seating areas, gift wrapping, and featuring a Reverse Vending Machine for recycling plastic bottles. Smart technology is integrated throughout the store, enhancing the shopping experience with self-checkouts and a streamlined checkout system.

Key Features of LuLu Hypermarket at Doha Mall:

· Smart technology for a smoother shopping experience, including self-checkouts.

· Zero Waste refill station for reusable containers with dry goods.

· 'Planet-Y' section for vegan and vegetarian alternatives.

· Special sections for Vegan, Organic, Keto-friendly, Super Food, Gluten-free, Protein, Dairy-free, Under 100 Calories and No Added Sugar items.

· Juice Station offers a variety of freshly made juices.

· Super Food Pantry stocking affordable superfood items.

· Extensive Fresh Market produce section.

The LuLu Hypermarket at Doha Mall stands as a testament to the group's dedication to providing a diverse and sustainable retail experience offering a wide array of products and services tailored to the evolving needs of its valued customers.

