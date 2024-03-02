               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan Reports On Building Eurasian Transport Links For Global Connectivity


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the People's Council (Halk Maslahaty) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has made a report on country's work on the creation of Eurasian multimodal transport and transit routes, Azernews reports.

According to Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is working on the implementation of Eurasian multimodal transport and transit projects passing the Caspian and Black Seas and connecting Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region into a single transport system. He stressed the importance of efforts at the political and diplomatic level, as well as the need for support from international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, and others.

Berdimuhamedov called on international financial and economic institutions, as well as regional structures, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and others, to support international transportation projects and participate in strategic decision-making. He also emphasized Turkmenistan's readiness to negotiate and ensure conditions for participation in the implementation of national and international transport projects.

