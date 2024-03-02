Turkmenistan Reports On Building Eurasian Transport Links For Global Connectivity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the People's Council (Halk Maslahaty) of
Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has made a report on
country's work on the creation of Eurasian multimodal transport and
transit routes, Azernews reports.
According to Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is working on the
implementation of Eurasian multimodal transport and transit
projects passing the Caspian and Black Seas and connecting Europe,
the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region into a single
transport system. He stressed the importance of efforts at the
political and diplomatic level, as well as the need for support
from international organizations such as the United Nations, the
World Trade Organization, the World Bank, and others.
Berdimuhamedov called on international financial and economic
institutions, as well as regional structures, including the World
Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and others, to support
international transportation projects and participate in strategic
decision-making. He also emphasized Turkmenistan's readiness to
negotiate and ensure conditions for participation in the
implementation of national and international transport
projects.
