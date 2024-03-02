ICTA Engages Telecom Operators In Shaping Internet Telecommunications Regulation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The regulatory body in Azerbaijan for telecommunications and
postal services, the Information and Communication Technologies
Agency (ICTA), held discussions with telecommunications operators
and providers operating in the country to discuss the regulatory
framework in the field of internet telecommunications services, Azernews reports.
Nail Mardanov, acting head of the agency, spoke at the
beginning, providing information on the necessity and importance of
shaping the regulatory environment, improving regulation and
supervision institutions, the impact on international ratings, as
well as the measures taken in our country in the field of
regulation.
Nail Mardanov also delivered information about the work done by
the regulatory body and informed that the analysis of the
preparation level of the regulatory framework in the field of
internet telecommunications services has been conducted by
ICTA.
Afterwards, presentations were made by ICTA staff on the
preparation level of the regulatory framework in the field of
internet telecommunications services. It was reported that in the
analysis, a number of indicators from 60 international rating
tables were used.
Note that the conducted analysis is posted on the ICTA website,
and representatives of telecommunications operators and providers,
representatives of the public, and anyone interested in this area
can use it as a relevant subject business guide.
After the presentation, discussions were held with
representatives of operators and providers, and their opinions and
proposals were heard. During the discussions, issues that are
necessary to be addressed in Azerbaijan, as well as the
opportunities for public-private partnerships, were also discussed.
It was also noted the necessity of continuous exchange of views
around the mentioned issues.
ICTA declares once again that it is fully open to suggestions
and discussions around the analysis posted on the official
website.
Note that the Information and Communication Technologies Agency
implements regulation and supervision in the fields of information
and communication technologies and communication
(telecommunications and postal), as well as radio spectrum
management in the country.
