Farm Burning In Mykolaiv Region Due To Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of March 1, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the village of Kotlyareve in the Mykolaiv region. A fire broke out on the territory of the farm.
The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday, March 1, at 4:28 p.m., artillery shelling was recorded along the coastline, and today, March 2, at 2:12 a.m., 6:00 a.m., along the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties," the statement said.
Yesterday at 8:30 p.m., Russians launched a missile attack on the village of Kotlyareve in the Shevchenkove community. A warehouse and equipment on the territory of a farm were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. The shock wave damaged residential buildings. There were no casualties.
Read also:
Fire extinguishing in Mykolaiv
region after rocket attack
In addition, yesterday at 9:33 p.m. a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.
As reported, on March 1 in the evening, an air alert was declared in the Mykolaiv region.
MENAFN02032024000193011044ID1107925162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.