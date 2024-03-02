Farm Burning In Mykolaiv Region Due To Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of March 1, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the village of Kotlyareve in the Mykolaiv region. A fire broke out on the territory of the farm.

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday, March 1, at 4:28 p.m., artillery shelling was recorded along the coastline, and today, March 2, at 2:12 a.m., 6:00 a.m., along the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m., Russians launched a missile attack on the village of Kotlyareve in the Shevchenkove community. A warehouse and equipment on the territory of a farm were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. The shock wave damaged residential buildings. There were no casualties.

Fire extinguishing inregion after rocket attack

In addition, yesterday at 9:33 p.m. a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.

As reported, on March 1 in the evening, an air alert was declared in the Mykolaiv region.