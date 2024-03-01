Day 2 Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Check Itinerary, Dress Code, Guest List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "March 2 is the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. Day 2 focuses on nature and tradition. Guests will start their day with a visit to the Ambanis' wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat will see how the family helps wildlife, thanks to their new Vantara project. They're asked to wear \"jungle fever\" outfits, making the day both fun and focused on helping animals Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni among sportspersons to reach JamnagarLater in the day, the celebration shifts gears to 'Mela Rouge,' a vibrant display of Indian culture and traditions. Guests are expected to wear South Asian attire. It will be a tribute to India's rich cultural tapestry. This segment promises a range of desi activities. There will be a unique experience that blends traditional festivities with the grandeur one expects from the Ambani family 1 featured several entertainment shows including a performance by Cirque du Soleil, a drone show, and Rihanna's first-ever performance in India. Now, expectations are high for today's events.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: From Bill Gates to Zuckerberg, list of biz tycoons joining pre-nupital bashThe blend of wildlife conservation efforts with a celebration of Indian culture on Day 2 adds a meaningful layer to the wedding festivities, showcasing the Ambani family's dedication to both global causes and local traditions listThe guest list is as star-studded as the itinerary. Notable figures from Bollywood, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, to international celebrities like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump all coming together in Jamnagar, Gujarat Read: Ambanis paid Rihanna whopping ₹74 crore to perform at the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivitiesCricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also likely to be present Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are likely to attend. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani are among other invitees.

