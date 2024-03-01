American Movie Director Holds Workshop For Emerging Filmmakers In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) American movie director Frank Chi led a four-day workshop for 20
emerging filmmakers from across the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.
Participants learned documentary techniques to create
captivating social media content about ecological changes within
their communities.
Participants, divided into teams of four, created short videos,
gaining practical experience in narrative structure, storytelling
techniques, and smartphone filmmaking, editing, and sharing. A jury
comprised of Chi and U.S. Embassy representatives selected the most
outstanding films.
The workshop offered not only film production knowledge, but
also insights from local experts on the environmental challenges
facing the Kyrgyz Republic. All participants improved their digital
production and social media engagement skills, which are valuable
assets in the Kyrgyz Republic's thriving digital and creative
sectors.
Outside of the workshop, Chi engaged with the broader public
during speaking engagements at Kyrgyz - Turkish Manas University,
the American Corner in Bishkek, and the American University in
Central Asia.
Frank Chi is a U.S. filmmaker, artist, and creative director at
the intersection of art, politics, and culture. His work helps lead
narratives around inclusion and identity in American life. Frank's
debut film, ((38 at the Garden)), is about Jeremy Lin's 2012 start on
the New York Knicks basketball team and its cultural significance
for Asian Americans and for all Americans. The movie premiered in
2022 and has been shortlisted for the Academy AwardTM for Best
Documentary Short. The movie won the Sports EmmysTM for Outstanding
Short Documentary. Across social media, Frank's video
collaborations have received over 50 million views.
The American Film Showcase is the premier American film
diplomacy program, organizing screenings and workshops with
American filmmakers like Frank Chi in more than 60 countries around
the world. American Film Showcase is a partnership between the
Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs
and the School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern
California in Los Angeles.
