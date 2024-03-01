AEG Launches Latest Employer Branding Campaign “Leave Boring Behind”

MENAFN - 3BL) March 1, 2024 /3BL/ - In recognition of Employee Appreciation Day, AEG , the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, today launched its latest employer branding campaign that focuses on individual employees and their personal experiences working at the company.

The campaign“Leave Boring Behind,” highlights one of the company's core value propositions -- a job that lets you live your passion -- and provides an authentic behind-the-scenes look at what it is like to work in one of AEG's business divisions – venues, music, sports, global partnerships, and ticketing.

AEG launched the campaign to attract talent to the variety of career opportunities available at the company and promote its inclusive and welcoming culture.

“Working at a job that lets you live your passion is one of the things that makes AEG such a great company to work for,” said Marla Anderson, VP of Talent Acquisitions at AEG.“Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, so what better way to showcase the exciting career opportunities at our company than to have them share what its like to work here.”

The integrated campaign will run across a variety of social and digital channels and consists of display ads that highlight the company's venues, sports franchises and music events, 60-second spots that showcase individuals and their jobs, and 10-second video ads and key visuals that reveal what team members love most about their job and the company.

“The campaign is launching at a time when the live events industry is growing and we are expanding our workforce to meet that demand,” Anderson adds.“In addition to attracting new talent, we are focused on strengthening our culture of belonging and empowering our employees by offering a variety of training and development opportunities so they can fulfill their goals both personally and professionally.”