Ali Amin Gandapur Triumphs As 22Nd Chief Minister Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unveils Bold Agenda For Reforms

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant political development, Ali Amin Gandapur secured his position as the 22nd Leader of the House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The election, held under the supervision of the newly appointed Speaker of the KP Assembly, marked a pivotal moment in the region's political landscape.

Gandapur, an independent candidate who triumphed in the Dera Ismail Khan constituency, garnered support from the Sunni Ittehad Council. His contender, Ibadullah Khan from the Muslim League-N, also had backing from the People's Party and PTI parliamentarians.

Announcing the results, the Speaker of the KP Assembly disclosed that Ali Amin Gandapur secured an impressive 90 votes, while his opponent, Ibadullah, received 16 votes.

Also Read: AIDS Awareness in Bajaur: Dispelling Myths and Encouraging Treatment

In his address as the newly elected Chief Minister, Gandapur emphasized the paramount importance of achieving peace for the well-being of the people.

Rejecting the notion that nations are built on loans, he pledged to enhance the taxation system, focusing on two major revenue-generating sectors. He issued a stern message to those involved in mining, asserting the government's authority over the industry.

Agriculture and livestock were highlighted as key priorities, with Gandapur advocating for a fair share of hydropower profits. He vowed to provide free legal assistance to empower women and create new employment opportunities for the youth. The Health card initiative, a cornerstone of Imran Khan's vision for a welfare state, will be reinstated before Ramadan, along with the reactivation of the Ehsaas Langar Khana program.

Expressing concern over baseless FIRs filed against party workers in KP, Gandapur extended a one-week ultimatum to officers, urging them to end the frivolous legal actions. He warned of decisive action and consequences if FIRs were not resolved within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister's address outlined a comprehensive vision for governance, emphasizing reforms, justice, and socioeconomic progress for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.