Kriti Says Her Quest To Do 'Something Meaningful' Made Her Turn Producer With 'Do Patti'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon shared that her upcoming film 'Do Patti' is an opportunity for her, both as an actor and producer.

Kriti is stepping into the realm of film production with 'Do Patti', which also stars Kajol.

The actress revealed the reason behind starting her home banner Blue Butterfly Films - creating more opportunities.

Reflecting on her choices, Kriti said: "After 'Mimi', I was consciously trying to find something meaningful, intense, and which had layers to it. As an actor, I should feel satisfied and be able to push myself to do things I haven't attempted before.”

“I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a long time. I really believe that sometimes when you can't find an opportunity that excites you, you've got to create one. 'Do Patti' is that opportunity for me, both as an actor and producer," she added.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India. It will release on Netflix.