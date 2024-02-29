               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rain Lashes J&K Plains


2/29/2024 11:45:12 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 1 (IANS) Snowfall started in the higher reaches of J&K while rain lashed the plains on Friday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast heavy to very heavy snow in the higher reaches of the union territory till March 4 as the maximum temperature dropped due to cloud cover.

Srinagar had 4.5, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam 1.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 3.1, Kargil minus 9.4 and Drass minus 8.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 14.3, Katra 11.2, Batote 8.4, Bhaderwah 6.8 and Banihal 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

MENAFN29022024000231011071ID1107920167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search