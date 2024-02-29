War Causes $19.6 Bn In Losses To Ukraine's Culture, Tourism: PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, March 1 (IANS) Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has incurred losses of at least $19.6 billion to the country's cultural and tourism sectors, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal added on Thursday that 900 historical and cultural sites in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged during the war, Xinhua news agency reported.
Kiev plans to create a special register of the destroyed cultural and tourism facilities, which will be a tool for determining the amount of compensation from Russia, he said.
According to him, Ukraine needs $8.9 billion to restore cultural and tourist sites.
MENAFN29022024000231011071ID1107919837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.