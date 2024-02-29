Canada Training Ukrainian Recruits In Urban Warfare

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's Armed Forces showed their instructors training Ukrainian servicemen in effective combat operations in urban conditions.

That's according to Operation UNIFIER press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Our Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to the UK under Operation UNIFIER are helping the warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepare to repel the invaders, one building at a time if that is what it takes," reads the report posted on X.

As reported earlier, as part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian servicemen have already trained almost 40,000 Ukrainian recruits since 2015.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine before relaunching training on the territory of the United Kingdom, Poland, and Latvia within just a few months.