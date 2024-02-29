Amir, US President Discuss Situation Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.



This came during a phone conversation HH the Amir held today with the US President.



During the call, the two sides discussed the State of Qatar's efforts aimed at reaching a deal on immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.



They also discussed strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to key regional and international developments