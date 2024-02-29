President Ilham Aliyev Allocates AZN 8.1 Million For Extensive Highway Repairs In Sumgayit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating funding
for the extensive repair of highways in the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports.
Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
is earmarked 8.1 million manats for the comprehensive highway
repairs in the city.
