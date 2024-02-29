               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Allocates AZN 8.1 Million For Extensive Highway Repairs In Sumgayit


2/29/2024 9:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating funding for the extensive repair of highways in the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports.

Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is earmarked 8.1 million manats for the comprehensive highway repairs in the city.

