NATO's Joint Forces Command Conducts Military Medicine Course In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
According to the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for
2024 between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and NATO, the mobile training group of Joint Forces Command
Brunssum conducts the Military Medicine Course with the
participation of military doctors, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
During the course held at the National Defence University,
reports on "NATO medical support", "Military medical planning", and
"Medical evacuation planning" are being presented to the course
participants by the mobile training group.
The main objective of the course, which will last until March 1,
2024, is to ensure that the medical support tasks assigned to
servicemen of medical specialisation are aligned with the
requirements of the current period and to accelerate the use of
innovations in the military medical field.
MENAFN29022024000195011045ID1107916069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.