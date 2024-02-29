               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO's Joint Forces Command Conducts Military Medicine Course In Baku


2/29/2024 5:11:59 AM

According to the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2024 between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, the mobile training group of Joint Forces Command Brunssum conducts the Military Medicine Course with the participation of military doctors, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During the course held at the National Defence University, reports on "NATO medical support", "Military medical planning", and "Medical evacuation planning" are being presented to the course participants by the mobile training group.

The main objective of the course, which will last until March 1, 2024, is to ensure that the medical support tasks assigned to servicemen of medical specialisation are aligned with the requirements of the current period and to accelerate the use of innovations in the military medical field.

