Al Attiyah Retains Top Spot At Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah yesterday secured the second position in the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, part of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship's (W2RC) second round, but retained his top spot in the overall standings. Driving a Hunter Prodrive vehicle with his French co-driver Edouard Boulanger, Al Attiyah finished 2 minutes and 44 seconds behind the stage's victor, Guerlain Chicherit from Overdrive Racing. Seth Quintero claimed the third spot driving for the factory Toyota Gazoo Racing team. Despite not winning the stage, Al Attiyah successfully held onto his overall lead, now 8 minutes and 31 seconds ahead of Lucas Moraes, who placed fourth in the previous day's race.