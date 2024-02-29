QNL, QEERI Launch Project To Develop Global Solution For Protecting Islamic Manuscripts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) and Hamad Bin Khalifa University's Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) have signed a collaborative research agreement to create a methodology that conservators worldwide can leverage to protect Islamic manuscripts against degradation, positioning Qatar as a pioneer in Islamic manuscript preservation.

The project falls in line with Qatar Foundation's multiversity approach, enhancing understanding of historical ink, pigment production, and the trading routes for rare pigments that were in use from the 10th century CE onwards. Its impact will also extend to historians and codicologists, fostering new partnerships and networks, primarily in Asian countries such as Iran, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Under the project, the Library's scientific laboratory and QEERI's Corrosion Center will unite to conduct experiments and develop new methodologies to stabilize inks and metal-containing pigments used in old Islamic illuminated manuscripts.

The unstable iron-gall ink represents one of the primary factors behind the chemical process responsible for the degradation of heritage documents, impacting a quarter of all Islamic manuscripts worldwide. However, the process hasn't attracted much research, with fewer than 20 scientific papers published on iron-gall ink in Arabic manuscripts.

The collaboration will lead to a better understanding of the degradation process, enabling both QEERI and Qatar National Library's IFLA Preservation and Conservation Regional Centre, to better develop ways to retard the degradation process thus helping to preserve important historical artifacts.

Commenting on the initiative, Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, said the project embodies the values that have guided the Library throughout its journey since foundation.“The agreement further cements the Library's role as a guardian of the region's heritage and as an institution committed to promoting innovation and continuous learning, values that lie at the core of our mission”.