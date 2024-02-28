Explosions Ring Out In Poltava Region Amid Air Raid Alert - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air alert in Poltava region, a number of explosions were reported.
That's according to Ukraine's public broadcaster , Ukrinform reports.
"The sounds of explosions were heard in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region," reads the report, referring to local eyewitnesses.
Read also:
Zelensky calls on partners to ramp up arms production, not to allow delays in supplies
Before that, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of region, while the Air Force warned of an incoming missile flying toward Poltava region.
This is an illustrative photo
MENAFN28022024000193011044ID1107914061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.