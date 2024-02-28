Explosions Ring Out In Poltava Region Amid Air Raid Alert - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air alert in Poltava region, a number of explosions were reported.

That's according to Ukraine's public broadcaster , Ukrinform reports.

"The sounds of explosions were heard in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region," reads the report, referring to local eyewitnesses.

Zelensky calls on partners to ramp up arms production, not to allow delays in supplies

Before that, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of region, while the Air Force warned of an incoming missile flying toward Poltava region.

This is an illustrative photo