J&K Bank Kalakote Branch Gets New Premises, CRM

Today, the Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar and Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar inaugurated the spacious and adequately equipped new-premises that houses new CRM & the ATM amid a gathering of valuable customers, prominent citizens and local residents besides other officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, GM Sunit Kumar said,“As part of outreach to every nook and corner of the twin UTs of J&K and Ladakh, J&K Bank is extending world class banking services to the people of remote and rural places, which are at par with those provided to the customers of metro and urban areas. However, our thrust remains on digital banking services that have brought ease in the lives of common people.”

He urged the customers and public representatives to use Bank's state of the Art digital facilities like Mpay Delight+, QR code, POS Machine, CRM etc. for round the clock, seamless and safe banking services.

Responding to the customers demand for more Banking services at remote locations, he assured to strengthen the BC network in the twin districts of Rajouri zone in addition to the existing network of branches.

While interacting with the gathering, Zonal Head (Rajouri) emphasized upon the customers to avail the benefits under the ongoing Ghar-Ghar KCC campaign wherein the bank is striving for 100% saturation. Reiterating the Bank's commitment to serve and empower its customers, he exhorted the people to avail various facilities/services provided by the Bank that are tailored for their socio-economic development.

Pertinently, the Branch Manager was advised to provide handholding support to the customers regarding the use of CRM particularly in depositing cash. Now the customers can deposit and withdraw their cash during late hours and even holidays.

