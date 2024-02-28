We Are All Imperfect

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Dr. Shahid Amin

Although we may feel significant to humanity, we are simply transient in life, akin to brief passages in a play. It's crucial to remain modest and not allow our ego to interfere. Across history, there have been well-known individuals such as kings and influential figures whose tales are still part of our conversations. However, ultimately, they needed help to avoid the reality that this life is brief. Alexander the Great, who gained control over a significant part of the world, could not achieve immortality. We must remember everything endures indefinitely. We can also observe instances of modest individuals in our current era. Consider Sachin Tendulkar, a well-known cricket star frequently spotted socialising with locals on his visit to Kashmir valley. He was found playing cricket with people on the roads and visited a bat factory and some shops on the highway. Virat Kohli, another well-known sportsman, is respected for his humble demeanour. In the corporate realm, individuals such as Mark Zuckerberg, Ratan Tata, Bill Gates and many others demonstrate humility despite their considerable success.



However, amidst the various fluctuations of life, certain things endure. The teachings of great personalities and individuals who lived in the past, their thoughts and ideas continue to influence the present day. They show us that the length of someone's life does not determine real greatness but their impact on the world. Regardless of our background or origins, we can achieve remarkable accomplishments. It begins with having confidence in ourselves and realising that nobody is flawless. We all have imperfections, but we can achieve our objectives by being modest and putting forth effort. As we go through life, we must be cautious and gain wisdom from our errors. Like Rome and the Taj Mahal wasn't constructed in a single day; achieving greatness takes time. It's like ascending a ladder – we progress one step at a time, and every encounter moulds us into the person we are destined to become. Even if we encounter difficulties on our journey, those setbacks provide us with valuable lessons and contribute to our strength.



Ultimately, let's remain modest and have confidence in ourselves as we work towards achieving excellence. Let's take inspiration from the knowledge of those who came before us and create our way with courage and resolve. Because the most important thing is not the duration of our lives but the influence we leave on the world.

Dr. Shahid Amin is Associate Professor, School of Management and Commerce, ITM University Gwalior and IIMA Alumnus and can be reached at [email protected]