Southeast European Leaders Sign Declaration In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of Southeast Europe and Ukraine signed a joint declaration in Albania calling on the entire international community to resolutely strengthen support for Ukraine.

The text of the declaration was published on the website of the Ukrainian President , Ukrinform reports.

In the signed document, the leaders of the countries reaffirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders as of 1991 and stated that they remain committed to providing Ukraine with the necessary support to defeat Russian aggression for as long as it takes to achieve a just peace.

They also called on the entire international community to resolutely strengthen support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity.

The leaders of the signatory countries condemned the intention of the Russian Federation to hold presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which is a blatant violation of international law, and expressed their readiness to participate in the implementation of the President's Peace Formula and to take part in the inaugural peace summit.

In addition, the leaders of the countries of South-Eastern Europe stated that Russia's full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine has demonstrated the critical need for a united and strong Europe capable of withstanding global challenges, and reaffirmed their determination to intensify joint efforts to ensure further progress and mutual support for our countries on the path to membership of the Western Balkans region, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia in the European Union.

The leaders of the signatory countries also expressed their support for Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements. "NATO Allies and aspirant nations welcome the steps taken towards Ukraine's future NATO membership and support Ukraine in its aspirations to become a member of the Alliance as soon as security conditions permit," the document says.

The summit participants also reaffirmed the need to punish those responsible for the crime of aggression, crimes against humanity and other atrocities committed by Russia against Ukraine, and agreed to cooperate and focus their efforts on the return of illegally and unlawfully deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

In addition, the signatory countries pledged to strengthen efforts to combat disinformation, including fake narratives about the war, and to participate in the post-war recovery, reconstruction of Ukraine and demining of its territory.

The Declaration was signed by President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krišto, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković and Prime Minister of Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

The declaration was signed following the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which was attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky .

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky is convinced that Russia poses a threat and will try to destabilize the situation in all countries that were once under the influence of the Soviet Union.

Photo: OP