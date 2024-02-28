Meme Fest Explodes After BCCI Drops Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan From Central Contracts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The omission of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the upcoming season's BCCI central contracts has sparked a lively meme fest across social media. Cricket enthusiasts and meme creators flooded various platforms with their witty interpretations of this unexpected decision, transforming the announcement into a cheerful online sensation.
Here are some of the memes:
MENAFN28022024007385015968ID1107912615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.