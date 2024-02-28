FLORMAR OPENS ITS 25TH STORE IN THE UAE AT DUBAI MALL

(MENAFN- Mid-East) With its new slogan,“HAPPINESS IS YOUR COLOR,” and its updated brand identity, Flormar showcases significant changes, including a new logo, updated visuals, packaging and store design.

Flormar, a globally popular beauty brand, aims to uplift the mood of makeup lovers by introducing them to high-performance colored cosmetics at happy prices. With a full range of products from foundation and mascara, lipstick and blush, concealers and nail polishes, Flormar boasts a presence at more than 60,000 sales points across over 70 countries. With its new brand identity and 2030 vision, Flormar's journey of change is reflected in its logo, packaging, visuals and store design with the recently released slogan HAPPINESS IS YOUR COLOR.

Flormar recently opened its 25th store in the country at Dubai Mall, UAE's top luxury retail destination. The new store is situated on the second level near Galeries Lafayette and has been operational since January 30th, 2024.

Commenting on the expansion of Flormar in the UAE market, Matthieu Gomart, CEO of Flormar, shared his justified pride with the following words:“ Flormar was born in the late 1950s in the world's fashion capital Milan and flourished in the colorful and authentic lands of Turkiye, located at the confluence of Asia and Europe. Since then, we have continued to create a rich make-up experience with the experiences we have gained thanks to Turkiye's multicultural structure, diverse skin types, and countless skin colors. Today, I can proudly say that Flormar is positioned as one of the most popular make-up brands in the world with nearly 30,000 online & offline sales points in more than 70 countries and 500 stores in 200 cities around the world. With our new brand identity, which will be an important milestone for our brand, we are creating our 2030 vision to be among the top 3 brands in the mass segment all over the world. Thanks to our teams and equity, as well as, our valued partners, our brand is becoming more and more attractive and known. We are moving together to become a global love mark in Turkey and beyond. Thank you for your contribution to Flormar's success.” – Flormar CEO, Matthieu Gomart