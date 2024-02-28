Ideal Standard Upgrades And Relaunches Design-Led Shower Tray Range: Ultraflat S+

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Leading bathroom manufacturer, Ideal Standard, expands its range of sustainable, design-led bathroom solutions with the introduction of the redesigned extra-slim shower tray, UltraFlat S+. Featuring a natural stone textured finish, the new trays have a minimalist aesthetic and a modern colour palette, making this range the perfect choice for a wide variety of spaces.

Sustainability was prioritised during the redevelopment of UltraFlat S+, and the range has been improved in line with the four values of Ideal Standard's EcoLogic principle: eco-friendly and durable materials; green manufacturing; less material, less impact; and sustainable packaging.

Utilising a special double-mould process, the latest UltraFlat S+ trays are crafted with 25% less material compared to their predecessors, UltraFlat S. This helps reduce raw material extraction, lower energy consumption during production, optimise transport efficiency, and minimise emissions generation and waste. Despite the reduction in material, these trays still guarantee stability and strength for many years of use.

Crafted from Ideal Standard's innovative IdealSolid®+ material, a combination of crushed dolomite rock and 30% recycled elastic resin, UltraFlat S+ trays are extremely durable, and scratch- and impact-resistant. This not only extends their lifespan but also minimises their environmental footprint.

Manufactured with 100% green energy coming from renewable sources, the trays feature plastic-free packaging made from more sustainable materials, and at the end of their life can be easily recycled.

At only 30mm thick, UltraFlat S+ shower trays can be fitted on top of or flush with a tiled floor, giving bathrooms the seamless look of a wet room but also making it easier to enter and leave the shower, even for people with limited mobility. The trays feature a characteristic stone-textured surface which creates a comfortable and naturally warm underfoot experience while also minimising the risk of slipping. The trays' high particle density creates a sound-absorbing effect which reduces noise and improves living comfort, especially in multi-storey buildings.

UltraFlat S+ is available in four modern finishes: pure white, concrete grey, sand and jet black with waste cover finishes to match, as well as traditional chrome. The trays' new, more centred waste position allows safe trimming on all sides, providing designers and architects with greater creative freedom when working with irregular spaces.

In line with Ideal Standard's SingularTM philosophy, these trays can easily be combined with its wide range of collections, with finishes specifically chosen to work with different colour palettes, allowing customers more flexibility and creativity in the design of their bathroom.