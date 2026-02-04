Syrian Oversight Delegation Examines Anti-Corruption Model In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- A Syrian government oversight delegation held meetings in Amman on Wednesday to review Jordan's institutional framework for combating corruption, as both sides moved to strengthen cooperation in transparency, compliance, and integrity governance.The delegation, representing Syria's Central Commission for Inspection and Control, was led by its chairman Amer Al-Ali and received by Muhannad Hijazi, Chairman of the Board of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission.Hijazi said the visit was aimed at transferring institutional knowledge and laying the groundwork for structured cooperation between the two oversight bodies, including training, capacity-building, and the exchange of technical expertise. He stressed that Jordan remains open to cooperation with Syria and that the partnership reflects the broader direction of relations between the two countries.Discussions focused on Jordan's experience in preventing corruption, strengthening oversight mechanisms, and promoting a culture of integrity within public institutions. Hijazi expressed hope that the engagement would translate into practical cooperation frameworks rather than remaining at the consultative level.Al-Ali welcomed the exchange, praising Jordan's role in supporting Syria and describing the visit as an opportunity to benefit from Jordan's experience in transparency and anti-corruption systems, particularly in institutional design and enforcement mechanisms.As part of the programme, Samia Abu Sharif, head of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Unit at the Central Bank of Jordan, presented Jordan's AML/CFT framework, outlining the unit's role in information collection, financial and non-financial risk analysis, and coordination of national policy implementation.