Chelating Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Chelating Agents Market Report by Type (Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA), Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphonate, and Others), Application (Pulp and Paper, Household and Industrial Cleaning, Water Treatment, Agrochemicals, Personal Care, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global chelating agents market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Chelating Agents Industry:

Industrial applications and process efficiency:

Chelating agents find extensive use across various industries, such as water treatment, due to their ability to bind and neutralize metal ions which helps remove metal ions that could catalyze unwanted chemical reactions or cause scaling and fouling. Moreover, in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, they are utilized as preservatives to prevent metal-catalyzed oxidation and extend product shelf life. Besides this, chelating agents play a crucial role in enhancing the efficacy of detergents and cleaning agents by sequestering metal ions that could interfere with their cleaning action. The growing demand for chelating agents in these applications driven by the need for process optimization, improved product quality, and compliance with environmental regulations, is impelling the market growth.

Environmental concerns and sustainable practices:

With increasing awareness about environmental pollution and sustainability, industries are under pressure to adopt greener practices and reduce their environmental footprint. Chelating agents offer a sustainable solution by aiding in the removal of heavy metals from wastewater and reducing their environmental impact. As governments impose stricter regulations on wastewater discharge and pollution control, industries are compelled to invest in chelating agents to meet compliance standards. Moreover, the shift towards eco-friendly formulations in consumer products has further propelled the demand for bio-based and biodegradable chelating agents derived from renewable resources, thereby driving innovation and bolstering the market growth.

Growing demand in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries utilize chelating agents for various applications ranging from metal detoxification in chelation therapy to metal ion stabilization in drug formulations. Chelating agents such as ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA) and diethylene triamine pentaacetic acid (DTPA) are commonly employed in pharmaceutical formulations to enhance drug stability, solubility, and bioavailability. Furthermore, chelation therapy is utilized for the treatment of heavy metal poisoning and certain medical conditions such as iron overload disorders. As the prevalence of chronic diseases and environmental pollutants continues to rise, the demand for chelating agents in pharmaceutical and healthcare applications is expected to escalate, aiding in market expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Chelating Agents Industry:



Akzo Nobel NV

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj The DOW Chemical Company

Chelating Agents Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA)

Sodium Gluconate

Organophosphonate Others

Sodium gluconate is the largest market segment due to its effectiveness and versatility in various industrial applications.

By Application:



Pulp and Paper

Household and Industrial Cleaning

Water Treatment

Agrochemicals

Personal Care Others

Pulp and paper manufacturing processes dominate the market due to their surging demand for effective chelating agents to control metal ions and prevent scaling and corrosion.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Chelating Agents Market Trends:

The increasing focus on enhancing product performance and shelf life in the cosmetics and personal care industry is fueling the market growth. Chelating agents help stabilize formulations by sequestering metal ions, preventing oxidation, and maintaining product integrity, which in turn is driving the market growth. In confluence with this, the rising demand for chelating agents in the agriculture sector to enhance nutrient uptake in plants, improve soil quality, and mitigate the adverse effects of heavy metal contamination, thereby boosting crop yields, is aiding in market expansion. Furthermore, the expanding use of chelating agents in the oil and gas industry in hydraulic fracturing, drilling, and production processes to mitigate the deleterious effects of metal ions, improve operational efficiency, and prolong equipment lifespan, is propelling the market forward.

