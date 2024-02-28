Turkish, British defense ministers discuss security, defense during official visit

(MENAFN) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and British Defense Minister Grant Shapps held discussions on security and defense matters during Guler's official visit to the UK on Tuesday, as stated by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.



Guler was greeted with a military ceremony upon his arrival at the Defense Ministry, after which both ministers led discussions between their respective delegations.



“During the meeting, exchanges of views took place on defense and security matters,” the statement mentioned.



Subsequently, Minister Yasar Guler held a meeting with Admiral David Radakin, who serves as Britain’s Chief of Defense Staff.



“Minister Yasar Guler and Admiral David Radakin, who presided over the inter-delegation talks, exchanged views on defense and security matters,” the ministry stated in a statement posted on social media platform X.



Following his engagements in the UK, Minister Yasar Guler proceeded to visit the Turkish Embassy in London to receive a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing activities and initiatives of the embassy.



Subsequently, concluding his visit to the United Kingdom, Minister Guler traveled to Sarajevo for an official meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Deputy Premier and Defense Minister, Zukan Helez. This meeting underscores the importance of bilateral relations and cooperation between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly in matters related to defense and security.

