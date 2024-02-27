King Receives Arab And International Relations Council Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a delegation from the Arab and International Relations Council (AIRC) headed by Chairman Mohammad Jassim Al Saqr, at Al Husseiniya Palace.



The meeting covered regional developments, foremost of which are the repercussions of the continued war on Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, as well as ensuring the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.





The King warned against the danger of the Israeli attack on Rafah, and the continued violence committed by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.



His Majesty also reiterated the importance of creating a political horizon to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, on the basis of the two-state solution, according to the statement.





For their part, AIRC members highlighted the need to maintain coordination between Arab countries, and with active players, to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and find a political horizon to the Palestinian issue.

They commended Jordan's unwavering positions, under His Majesty's leadership, to enhance joint Arab action and defend Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, in addition to his efforts to mobilise international support for stopping the ongoing war on Gaza, according



The AIRC delegation included Prince Turki Al Faisal, Iyad Allawi, Mohammad Bin Issa, Taher Masri, Fouad Siniora, Amre Moussa and Mustafa Barghouti.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Kuwait, the AIRC seeks to enhance inter-Arab relations, and bolster cooperation with international groups supportive of Arab causes.