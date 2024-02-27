King Receives USAID Administrator

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received USAID Administrator Samantha Power at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered Jordan's intensive efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure its sustainable and uninterrupted flow to mitigate the situation in the Strip, with His Majesty stressing the need for the international community to take immediate action on this.

The King also noted the importance of international support for Jordan's humanitarian role and the need to step up efforts to ensure the flow of aid to Gaza via land, with Jordan operating as a launching point, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty called for opening land crossings and expanding airdrop operations to support Gazans, especially in the north.

The meeting also addressed the humanitarian role of UNRWA, as the King warned of the negative impact of suspending support for the agency in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jordan.

The strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and ways to expand cooperation across all sectors were also discussed, the statement said.

Discussions covered USAID-supported projects in Jordan, especially in the water sector and the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, with His Majesty expressing appreciation for the United States' development support in Jordan.

For her part, Administrator Power expressed her appreciation for Jordan's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the situation in Gaza, according to the statement.

She stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and the United States by building on their strategic partnership.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Planning Minister Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.