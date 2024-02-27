(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi cabinet has approved what it described as a "final settlement" between the Ministry of Oil / Basra Oil Company (BOC) and Petrofac .
The settlement reduces the amount to be paid for the second central processing plant (CPF2) in the Majnoon oil field from $30 million to $27.5 million.
(Source: PMO)
The post Iraqi Cabinet Approves "Final Settlement" with Petrofac first appeared on Iraq Business News .
MENAFN27022024000217011061ID1107908299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.