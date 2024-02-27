Iraqi Cabinet Approves "Final Settlement" With Petrofac

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has approved what it described as a "final settlement" between the Ministry of Oil / Basra Oil Company (BOC) and Petrofac .

The settlement reduces the amount to be paid for the second central processing plant (CPF2) in the Majnoon oil field from $30 million to $27.5 million.

(Source: PMO)

