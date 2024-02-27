13Th Ministerial Conference Of WTO Opened In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (NNN-WAM) – The four-day 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), kicked off here on Monday, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with ministers of economy, trade, and development from various countries, as well as representatives from global economic and trade organisations attending the event.

In his speech, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, stated that, the UAE is committed to supporting consensus on international economic issues, and becoming a trade hub that connects the world.

He emphasised that, the UAE will continue to support the multilateral trading system, overseen by the WTO, believing it to be a driver for sustainable growth of global economy and beneficial to improving the lives of people around the world.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, the Comoros and Timor-Leste were officially admitted to the WTO, bringing the total number of its members to 166.

The ministerial conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO, responsible for advancing negotiations on key issues, reviewing the daily work of the WTO, and planning the future development direction of the multilateral trading system.– NNN-WAM