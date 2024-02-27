King Of The Netherlands Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Please allow me to extend my congratulations on your re-election
as President.
I look forward to further strengthening dialogue and cooperation
between our countries.
Baku's designation as host city of the 29th UN Climate Change
Conference gives Azerbaijan an opportunity to demonstrate its
international credentials, while contributing to a sustainable and
safe future for all citizens of Azerbaijan and the world as a
whole.
I wish you success and wisdom in performing the duties that lie
ahead.
Willem-Alexander
King of the Netherlands"
