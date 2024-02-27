               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Of The Netherlands Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/27/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Please allow me to extend my congratulations on your re-election as President.

I look forward to further strengthening dialogue and cooperation between our countries.

Baku's designation as host city of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference gives Azerbaijan an opportunity to demonstrate its international credentials, while contributing to a sustainable and safe future for all citizens of Azerbaijan and the world as a whole.

I wish you success and wisdom in performing the duties that lie ahead.

Willem-Alexander

King of the Netherlands"

MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107907634

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search