Huawei Ushers in the Era of Intelligent Connectivity with 5.5G at MWC 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2024 – Huawei has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering operators and partners to unlock the full potential of 5.5G at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The company aims to promote intelligent digital transformation across industries, build a thriving industry ecosystem, accelerate the positive business cycle of 5G, and prepare for the upcoming 5.5G era.

Under the theme of "Advance Intelligence," Huawei is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G products and solutions for multiple scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2024. This diverse offering empowers operators to build ubiquitous, efficient, and collaborative networks that pave the way for the intelligent world of tomorrow.

Huawei Advances Intelligence as Operators Embrace First Year of Commercial 5.5G

5.5G is expected to see a commercial launch in 2024. Huawei seeks to help operators build ubiquitous networks that are efficient, collaborative, green, stable, and intelligent so that operators can deliver a premium experience. Such industry collaboration will take intelligent digital transformation to deeper levels and lead us to an intelligent world faster.

5.5G has delivered stronger network capabilities that are supporting the emergence of more diversified services and more business success for operators. The industry expects a significant technological transformation to occur soon as these services need higher-level intelligence that features agile service provisioning, accurate user experience assurance, and efficient O&M across domains.

By the end of 2023, more than 300 5G commercial networks had been launched worldwide, serving more than 1.6 billion users. 5G development is now well underway, with the growth rate of global 5G users reaching seven times higher than that of 4G users in the same period. Operators using Huawei solutions ranked No. 1 regarding network experience during the 2023 testing by a well-known organization in key cities in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Huawei has also collaborated with world-leading operators and industry partners to find innovative solutions to meet higher requirements of new 5.5G applications and scenarios. Together, they have promoted 5.5G technology verification and network deployment, expanding the nascent 5.5G market.

Huawei has already helped operators start 5.5G commercial verification and testing in more than 20 cities around the world. The Middle East has formed a general consensus on 5.5G development, with all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) having completed 5.5G 10 Gbps rate verification and incubation of new services such as RedCap and passive IoT.

Huawei’s Telecom Foundation Model to Accelerates Operator Intelligent Transformation

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei's Board Member and President of ICT Products & Solutions, Yang Chaobin, launched the industry's first telecom foundation model.

Huawei's Telecom Foundation Model provides key intelligent technologies that support service innovation, improve operations efficiency, revolutionize network productivity, and realize 5.5G intelligence objectives. Technological innovation in the telecom industry has historically resulted in more productive operator networks and increased service demands. Huawei's Telecom Foundation Model will continue to stand out for years to come as it leverages Huawei's over 30 years of expertise in service support.

Yang said, "The Huawei Telecom Foundation Model leverages Huawei's strengths in intelligent technology and offers two types of applications: role-based copilots and scenario-based agents. It will help carriers empower employees and improve user satisfaction, which will, in turn, improve network productivity."

Yang called on industry partners to advance applications of this intelligent technology through collaborative industry promotion, talent training, and business scenario innovation. He also encouraged the telecom foundation model sector to nurture best practices and bring more intelligence to the telecom industry.

Huawei Unveils Eight 5.5G Innovation Practices to Help Operators Start Commercial 5.5G Launch

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei unveiled eight 5.5G innovation practices to help operators build 5.5G multi-path target networks. Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, remarked, "As all industry elements are ready, we have entered the first year of 5.5G commercialization. Huawei's full series of 5.5G products and solutions, with ‘Native Giga’ and ‘Native Green’ capabilities, help operators from around the world to achieve multipath 5.5G evolution across all bands."

After three years of rapid development, 5.5G has progressed from vision to reality, and all of the standards, services, products, devices, businesses, and policies are ready. The first year of commercial use of 5.5G has officially arrived, and the commercial rollout of 5.5G is accelerating worldwide. While Middle Eastern operators have achieved scaled 5.5G commercialization, operators across Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are verifying 10 Gbps, preparing for 5.5G commercialization in 2024.

Huawei Launches the World's First 5.5G Intelligent Core Network, Advancing Towards an Intelligent World

During MWC 2024, Huawei held a new product solution launch event, where George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, released the 5.5G intelligent core network solution. As 2024 is the first year for commercialization of 5.5G, the 5.5G intelligent core network is an important part of 5.5G, incorporating service intelligence, network intelligence, and O&M intelligence. 5.5G technology will improve both business value and development potential.

The industry's first New Calling-Advanced solution launched by Huawei embraces enhanced intelligence and data channel-based interaction capabilities; it takes us to a multi-modal communication era and helping operators reconstruct their service layout. In addition, Huawei introduced the Multi-modal Communication Function (MCF) to allow users to control digital avatars through voice during calls, delivering a more personalized calling experience. An enterprise can also customize its own avatar as an enterprise ambassador to promote its branding.

MWC Barcelona 2024 is being held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to February 29. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.





MENAFN27022024005161011692ID1107905779