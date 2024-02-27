QIA To Launch Venture Capital Programme To Support Local And Regional Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is set to launch Qatar's first venture capital (VC) Fund of Funds, a strategic investment programme to foster innovation in Qatar.

The Fund of Funds programme will invest more than $1bn in international and regional venture capital funds.

The programme will have two key objectives. It will generate market-level commercial returns in line with QIA's mandate to secure sustainable, long-term returns to the people of Qatar. At the same time, it will support the sustainable development of a vibrant VC and start-up ecosystem in line with Qatar's National Development Strategy (NDS3), which seeks to increase the number of startups and the availability of VC funding in the local market.

The programme will aim to attract leading international VC funds and entrepreneurs both to Qatar and the wider GCC region, bringing deep VC and start-up expertise, and contributing to the growth of a local and region base of venture capitalists and founders. The programme will place a priority focus on the tech sector, including fintech and edtech, as well as the healthcare sector. It will primarily invest indirectly via other VC funds, but will be able to make targeted co-investments with the participating funds. The Fund of Funds programme will only invest in VC funds and not invest in private equity, debt, or any other funds.

The programme aims to make important strides towards closing a current funding gap which exists for local and regional entrepreneurs.

QIA CEO, Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud said of the program:“There is currently no dedicated pool of capital in Qatar for companies that are past seed funding and are ready for Series A to Series C funding rounds. Building a well-connected start-up ecosystem network in Qatar is fundamental to diversifying the country's economic base in the long term. QIA is launching this programme to help ensure that innovative businesses can readily access capital and support from VC funds, enabling them to scale operations and expand market presence in Qatar, across the GCC, and ultimately onto the international stage.”