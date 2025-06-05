Kyrgyzstan Breaks Ground On Its First-Ever Wind Power Plant
The project is being implemented by the company Metrum Tech. The first wind turbine, with a capacity of 1 MW, is expected to be operational by August 2025. The full wind farm will have a planned capacity of 100 MW and will be constructed in two phases.
According to the ministry, the facility will generate up to 250 million kWh of electricity annually, helping to supply the Issyk-Kul region and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. Future exports through the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) project are also planned. The project is expected to create up to 50 jobs and attract investment into local infrastructure.
Under the CASA-1000 project, green electricity will be exported in summer from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The total cost of the project is more than $1.2 billion. CASA-1000 is financed by the World Bank, European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Islamic Development Bank, and other international partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment