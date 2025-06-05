Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Breaks Ground On Its First-Ever Wind Power Plant

2025-06-05 05:08:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 5. The foundation for Kyrgyzstan's first wind power plant has been laid near the city of Balykchy in the Karakol free economic zone, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The project is being implemented by the company Metrum Tech. The first wind turbine, with a capacity of 1 MW, is expected to be operational by August 2025. The full wind farm will have a planned capacity of 100 MW and will be constructed in two phases.

According to the ministry, the facility will generate up to 250 million kWh of electricity annually, helping to supply the Issyk-Kul region and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. Future exports through the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) project are also planned. The project is expected to create up to 50 jobs and attract investment into local infrastructure.

Under the CASA-1000 project, green electricity will be exported in summer from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The total cost of the project is more than $1.2 billion. CASA-1000 is financed by the World Bank, European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Islamic Development Bank, and other international partners.

