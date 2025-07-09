Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places How Long Will It Rain? Check Forecast

Weather Update: The past 48 hours of continuous rain broke all records. The sky remained overcast Wednesday morning. What will the weather be like on Thursday? Here's the full update

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area is currently located over Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining Jharkhand. By Thursday, it will move towards Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh.

The monsoon axis extends from Daltonganj through the low-pressure area in Gangetic West Bengal to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. An east-west axis extends from Assam to Telangana and lies over the low-pressure area in Gangetic West Bengal. This convergence predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the western districts of South Bengal today. Very heavy rainfall is possible in Kalimpong in North Bengal. Rainfall will decrease from tomorrow. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in western districts on Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will continue. Scattered heavy rain is forecast for North Bengal today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall will increase again from Sunday.

Very heavy rainfall alert for Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum districts in South Bengal. Heavy rain will occur in Jhargram, West Medinipur, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Nadia, and Murshidabad districts. Kolkata and other districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected.

Heavy rain is not expected in South Bengal on Thursday. Thunderstorms and rain are possible in East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts.

Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected on Friday and Saturday, but the intensity and extent will decrease. Rainfall will slightly increase on Sunday with thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely in North and South 24 Parganas districts on Monday. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for the remaining districts of South Bengal.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a very heavy rainfall alert for Kalimpong in North Bengal. Heavy rain is possible in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Malda districts. Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected on Thursday and Friday, but the intensity and extent will decrease significantly. Rainfall will slightly increase in North Bengal on Saturday.

Heavy rain alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Sunday. Although there is no heavy rain alert for Monday and Tuesday, thunderstorms and rain are possible in the upper five districts of North Bengal, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen for the next 24 hours. Fishing is prohibited off the Bengal-Odisha coast in the North Bay of Bengal.

The Alipore Meteorological Department said that due to heavy rainfall influenced by the monsoon axis, there is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of North Bengal. There is also a risk of flooding in low-lying areas of both North and South Bengal.