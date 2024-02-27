Home Box Opens Third Store In Barwa Village

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Home Box, the biggest one-stop-shop for modern furniture and décor at affordable prices, has expanded its footprint in Qatar, by opening its 3rd store in Barwa Plaza Mall, Barwa Village, Wakra. Offering an extensive range of stylish furniture and homeware in one of the largest furniture store in Barwa Village.

The one-of-its-kind store boasts a stylistic world-class design and offers a wide collection made for the fashion forward market and customized for the largely Arabic clientele that's present in the country.

The range includes bedrooms, sofas, recliners, dining, home décor, kitchen essentials, home furnishing – pillows, comforters and much more.

“At Home Box, we constantly research the market and focus on creating products that meet the needs of our customers. Our aim is to fill the gap in the market for fashion-forward, contemporary home essentials at value-for-money prices. In the years ahead, we want to find more innovative ways to enhance the customer experience by raising the bar on delivering an economical home shopping experience,” added Ajay Antal, CEO Home Box. To complement the shopping experience, Home Box is offering customers the option of online shopping at Homeboxstores, its fastest growing store with more than 7,000 options with incomparable prices.

“The key differentiator with Homebox has always been the price point with curated range. We are excited to launch the 3rd Home Box store in Qatar and increase our footprint in the region by offering the best value products without compromising on quality. Customers visiting our store in Barwa Village will be able to experience at first hand the thrill of selecting and buying quality products that don't pinch their pocket,” said Shumalan Naicker, Territory Head, Landmark Group Qatar.