QC And US Arab Chamber Review Cooperation Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, met with David Hamod, President of the National US Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC), yesterday, at the Chamber's venue.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and commercial ties between Qatar and the USA, including fostering collaboration between Qatari and American businesses and exploring potential investment opportunities for Qatari and US firms.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar highlighted the strong relationship between Qatar and the USA, particularly in economic and commercial fields.

He noted that Qatari investors are eager to learn about opportunities available in the US and expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation with their American counterparts by forging active partnerships and enterprises.

For his part, President of the National US Arab Chamber of Commerce David Hamod said that the Chamber had a lot of activities and meetings last year, emphasising its role in bolstering cooperation between the US and Arab countries.

Hamod noted that the Chamber has added new electronic services this year, including electronic attestation, to facilitate trade and procedures.

He clarified that this mechanism has already been implemented with the State of Kuwait and expressed his hope that Qatar would be the second country to adopt this service.

He also said that there are many sectors and US companies interested in investing in Qatar, particularly in agriculture, logistics, and industry.

He invited the Qatar Chamber and Qatari investors to visit the US to learn about investment opportunities and meet their American counterparts to explore partnership and mutual investment possibilities.