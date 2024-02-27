Grand Opening Of Al Emadi Shared Showroom

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Al Emadi is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest shared showroom located at Azizia Salwa Road. This monumental occasion heralds the arrival of a multifaceted destination, offering an unprecedented combination of luxury stone and wood craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology solutions and security systems.

Curated selection from four major companies, including the Al Emadi Stones and the renowned Al Emadi Carpentry, Power Stream power provider and Etisaq technologies.

The shared showroom offers an immersive experience for discerning clientele, giving costumers an opportunity to review all fit out services under one roof and avail of great rates and offers.

Adding to the array of exceptional offerings from marbles and stones for both private and corporate sectors, supported by variety of wood works from Al Emadi Carpentry that covers kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, corporate offices and even wall cladding. While Power Stream offers UPS systems, generators, power solution and solar system with all latest renewable energy solution, along the most renovated security systems form CCTV, security and many more.

