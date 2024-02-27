US President Hopes For Ceasefire In Gaza By Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: US President Joe Biden said that he hopes a ceasefire that would pause hostilities in Gaza Strip and allow for remaining hostages to be released can take effect by next Monday.

Asked when he thought a ceasefire could begin, Biden said: "Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that we're close. We're close. We're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire."

Negotiations are underway for a weeks-long ceasefire in Gaza Strip to allow for the release of hostages being held in Gaza in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The proposed six-week pause in fighting would also include allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver desperately needed aid into Gaza every day.

