'No Discrimination To Kerala...': PM Modi At BJP's Padayatra In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his third electoral campaign appearance in Kerala this year. PM Modi addressed a large public rally marking the culmination of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K. Surendran's Kerala Padayatra at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi were also present during the event.



K. Surendran said that only Narendra Modi will save Kerala from corruption. PM Modi stated that he was happy to see the love the people received during their visit to Kerala. Modi stated that the center has no discrimination against Kerala and has provided everything that belongs to Kerala.



While addressing the people at BJP's event at Central Stadium, PM Modi asked the people of Kerala to bless the BJP with seats in double digits in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said,

"There's a new excitement among the people of Kerala this time. In 2019, a new hope had emerged for the BJP in Kerala. In 2024, that hope is turning into faith. In 2019, Kerala gave votes to BJP-led NDA in double digits. In 2024, we are confident that Kerala will give us seats in double digit,"

Meanwhile, PM Modi revealed the names of four astronauts selected for India's groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission today (Feb 27). He formally introduced the chosen quartet at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi met astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan Mission - Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander S Shukla - at VSSC.



(updating...)