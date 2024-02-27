Modi First PM To Visit ISRO’S VSSC In 4 Decades, Meets Gaganyaan Astronauts

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (IANS) Narendra Modi on Tuesday became the first Prime Minister to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in four decades, where he met the four astronaut-designates of India's Gaganyaan Mission

Soon after landing at the airport at 10.50 a.m., the Prime Minister reached the VSSC to review Gaganyaan-related activities and went around the centre with the ISRO Chairman S Somanath in tow.

Chairman S Somanath briefed the Prime Minister on the various items on display depicting India's ongoing space programme.

After a brief video show, the four test pilots of India's Gaganyaan Mission were introduced to the Prime Minister and were presented 'astronaut wings' by him.

The four-member team of astronauts is led by the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi fighter pilot Group Captain Prashanth B. Nair who belongs to the state and Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

"I am happy that today I got the opportunity to meet these astronauts and present them in front of the country. I want to congratulate them on behalf of the entire country...You are the pride of today's India," the Prime Minister stated.

Before meeting the four astronauts the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the three important space infrastructure projects at VSSC which include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year.