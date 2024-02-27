Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Growth And Industry Trends 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Report by Propulsion Type (Full Hybrids, Mild Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids, and Others), Configuration Type (Series HEV, Parallel HEV, Combination HEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, and Others), Power Source (Stored Electricity, On Board Electric Generator), and Region 2024-2032 ” The global hybrid electric vehicle market size reached 10.0 Million Units in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 98.5 Million Units by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hybrid Electric Vehicles Industry:

Environmental Concerns and Emission Regulations:

Increasing concerns about pollution and climate change represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) offer an eco-friendly alternative to conventional vehicles by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. This aspect is particularly important in urban areas, where air quality is a major public health concern. The governing bodies around the world are responding to these environmental challenges by implementing stricter emission regulations. These regulations often include incentives for hybrid and electric vehicle production and ownership, such as tax breaks, subsidies, and infrastructure support. This regulatory landscape is encouraging both automobile manufacturers and individuals to shift towards hybrid vehicles.

Advancements in Battery Technology and Vehicle Performance:

The rising advancement in battery technology is bolstering the market growth. Modern HEVs are equipped with more efficient, durable, and cost-effective batteries, significantly enhancing their appeal. Lithium-ion (Li-on) batteries, which have higher energy densities and longer lifespans than traditional nickel-metal hydride batteries (NiMH), are becoming more prevalent in hybrid vehicles. These advancements result in longer driving ranges, shorter charging times, and overall better vehicle performance, making HEVs increasingly competitive with conventional vehicles. Additionally, technological improvements in powertrain systems, energy recovery mechanisms, and electronic controls contribute to better fuel efficiency and driving experience. These battery technologies are reducing the cost of HEVs, making them more accessible to a broader range of buyers.

Changing Preferences and Increasing Awareness:

The rising shift in buyer preferences and the growing awareness about the benefits of hybrid vehicles is bolstering the market growth. Buyers are becoming more informed and environmentally conscious, seeking vehicles that are not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective in the long run. HEVs, with their lower fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs, meet these criteria. The growing awareness about the long-term economic benefits, coupled with the desire to reduce carbon footprints, is encouraging buyers to opt for hybrid vehicles over traditional gasoline or diesel cars. Moreover, the rising availability of a variety and quality of hybrid models is offering buyers a wide range of choices to suit different needs and preferences.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hybrid Electric Vehicles Industry:



Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Report Segmentation:

By Propulsion Type:



Full Hybrids

Mild Hybrids

Plug-in Hybrids Others

Plug-in hybrids hold the biggest market share due to their flexibility in using both electricity and gasoline, offering a balance of range and efficiency attractive to individuals.

By Configuration Type:



Series HEV

Parallel HEV Combination HEV

Parallel HEVs dominate the market share as they are easier to manufacture and maintain, providing a cost-effective hybrid solution.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers Others

Passenger cars represent the largest segment, attributed to rising demand, diverse model offerings, and increasing supportive government incentives.

By Power Source:



Stored Electricity On Board Electric Generator

Stored electricity accounts for the majority of the market share as it enables lower emissions and fuel consumption, aligning with global trends towards sustainable transportation.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market on account of the growing awareness, increasing government incentives for green vehicles, and advanced infrastructure supporting electric and hybrid vehicles.

Global Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Trends:

The growing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance various aspects of HEVs, such as battery management systems, energy efficiency, and predictive maintenance, is positively influencing the market. AI algorithms optimize battery usage and charging patterns, improving the overall efficiency and lifespan of the vehicle. Additionally, AI-driven features like autonomous driving capabilities and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming standard in HEVs. This trend towards smart, AI-powered vehicles is not only elevating the driving experience but also playing a crucial role in attracting tech-savvy buyers who seek cutting-edge automotive technology.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

