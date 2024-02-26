JAF Carries Out Four Airdrops Of Aid Into War-Torn Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the army on Monday carried out four airdrops of life-saving aid to Gaza.

JAF said that the airdrops, carried out by four C130 aircrafts, including one from the French armed forces, delivered essential supplies and food, primarily highly nutritious ready-to-eat meals, to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli war, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The airdrops were planned to deliver aid directly to the population, covering the Gaza coast from north to south, JAF said.



"The intensity in airdrops is a direct response to the urgent humanitarian conditions faced by the people of Gaza due to relentless aggression, with the strip facing a risk of famine," JAF said in a statement carried by Petra.



JAF said that the participation of the French army in the operation

underscores international support for Jordan's humanitarian commitment to the people of Gaza.“It also reflects the strong bilateral relations between Jordan and France and reaffirms Jordan's pivotal role in coordinating international efforts to deliver essential aid to the war-torn strip.”

The JAF reaffirmed their commitment to continue aid deliveries via an air bridge to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza, either through relief flights from Marka Airport to Egypt's El Arish International Airport or via direct airdrops into Gaza.

Jordan has has conducted a total of 16 air-drop operations since the war broke out on October 7 , with some operations carried jointly with France, The Netherlands and the UK.