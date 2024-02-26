Arabo And Aramo: How Armenians Conceal Truth About Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It has been 32 years since the Khojaly tragedy, which left a
scar in the memory of the Azerbaijani and Turkic nations. On the
night from February 25 to 26, 1992, Armenian vandals massacred the
inhabitants of several settlements including Karkijahan, Meshali,
Malibayli, Gushchular, Garadaghli, and a number of others, where
the inhabitants of Khojaly suffered the heaviest losses.
On this 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, the Azerbaijani people
remember with deep respect and honor the memory of the innocent
victims of ethnic hatred and genocide committed by Armenia.
The town of Khojaly, which was under siege and where land
communication as well as power supply was cut off from October 1991
and January 1992, was occupied by the Armenian armed forces with
the assistance of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former
USSR after a massive artillery bombardment.
As a result of the occupation, 613 people were brutally killed,
including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens, 8 families
were completely destroyed, 130 children lost one of their parents,
and 25 children lost both parents. The fate of 150 people,
including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were
taken captive and hostage, as well as subjected to cruel torture,
is still unknown.
Let us remind the world community about the Armenian murderer
and butcher who has not yet had his trial. It is surprising that
Armenians, who claim to be a Christian nation, have not expressed
their condolences to the Azerbaijani people, have not recognized
their guilt and their ancestors, and do not know what they have
done and what it has led to. After all, as it is stated in the
sacred scriptures, the prophet Jesus proclaimed: "You have heard
that it was said, 'Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I
say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good
to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you
and persecute you," (Matthew 5:43-44).
Unlike the Armenian civilians who left Garabagh peacefully and
without bloodshed after the liberation of Garabagh by the
Azerbaijani army from terrorists, the Azerbaijani residents were
met by murderers.
I would like to remind about the leader of the terrorist gang "Rabo" Manvel Yeghiazaryan , who was brutalized
that night in 1992 in Garadagli, Khojaly. Many years later, in an
interview on Armenian television, the TV host asked Manvel a
question:
"Azerbaijani propaganda lately and every year, does not skimp on
words and talks about such atrocities of Armenians, and every year
they luxuriously celebrate the genocide of Khojaly. As a
participant of those events, so to speak, as an eyewitness, what do
you say about it?" said the TV presenter.
The head of "Arabo" gang Manvel Yeghiazaryan answers the
anchor:
"I will tell you as an eyewitness that Monte Melkonian was my
fighting comrade, he could not solve issues in either Garadaghli or
Khojaly in 1992, and he did not even hold any position. So his
brother Markar Melkonyan wrote a book in America ,
and our Armenians must have helped him, that after a fierce attack
the "Arabo" detachment entered Garadaghli and started stabbing
people with knives, in Khojaly they cut them, skinned them alive. Brother, when you write this, is the writer Armenian or
Azerbaijani? This is Monte Melkonian's brother, Markar
Melkonian.
Turks and Azerbaijanis attacked us on all their websites that
"Rabo" squad are thugs, ( And especially your name was
discussed -says the presenter to him), yes they talk about
"Arabo", open Azerbaijani websites and read. And now I ask this man
(Markar M.) brother why do you write such things?
If you wanted to glorify your brother Monte, I could have done
it much better, I was his friend, but it does not mean that you can
say things about people that did not really happen. In Garadagli,
the youngest woman was 75 years old, what women, what children is
he writing about? They were not there, he writes shameful things
about us (Armenians), why is that? Because there is no control.
Look how much Azerbaijanis spend on propaganda? But ours don't."
said the gang leader.
So, the leader of this gang "Arabo" Manvel Yeghiazaryan, who
brutalized Azerbaijani residents in 1992 in Garadaghli, Khojaly,
makes a statement against Markar Melkonian, brother of Monte
Melkonian, whom he said was his comrade-in-arms, for the book that
Markar Melkonian published and wrote in America, it is a biography
of Monte Melkonian, where the book is called "My Brother's Way",
the book is in English , and the translation from the original
into Armenian that came out later, pay attention to
the differences in the text of the original and the distortions in
them. Even the author reproaches Armenians for helping Markar in
writing this book, and he does not agree with the fact that "Arabo"
entered Garadagli, cut people with knives, and that people were
skinned alive, he reproaches him for this, and the TV presenter
can't understand whether an Azerbaijani or an Armenian wrote the
book (allegedly an Armenian can't write such a book) and to the
presenter's surprise it was Monte's brother, Markar Melonian, that
is an Armenian, and Manvel came to the conclusion that there is no
control over what is written, that Azerbaijanis and Turks use
it.
On the opposite, there was control when the book was
translated from the original in English into Armenian in Yerevan
for local readers, where many places were distorted and omitted
intentionally.
In the photos below there are examples of texts where the things
that were included in the Armenian text are marked in yellow color , and the things that are marked in blue color were taken out of context
intentionally.
Here is an excerpt from the test:
"In mid-February, Monte and his Patriotic Squad bivouacked in
Mehdishen, a village north of Stepanakert (Khankandi) located a
fair distance from the district center of Martuni, to gather more
intelligence, this time for a planned attack on the neighboring
town of Khojaly. Khojaly, with a population of 6,000 was
Azerbaijan's second largest Azerbaijani populated town in
Nagorno-Karabakh, after its citadel of Shusha. The Azerbaijanis in
Khojaly controlled Nagorno-Karabakh's only airstrip, and their
arrows cut off the two main roads through the region-one to the
east and the other to the north." ( what went into the
text )
"Nevertheless, the armed presence in Khojaly was for the most
part defensive in nature. It consisted of approximately 40 OMON
fighters plus "self-defense groups" of between 60-200 men, mostly
inexperienced recruits." (that was cut from the text when
translating into Armenian)
On February 16, Monte's offensive operation was interrupted
because he received an urgent call from his superiors in
Stepanakert (Khankandi). He left his binoculars and rushed to the
Armed Forces headquarters, located at the former train station on
Stepanakert (Khankandi) Freedom Fighters Boulevard. While he
listened to the chirpy Arthur Mkrtchyan, the bespectacled president
of Nagorno Garabagh, he explained that the Arabo and Aramo units
had attacked the village of Garadaghli, on their own initiative and
without authorization, and that the Azerbaijani defenders of the
village had repelled the attack, killing one of the attackers
during a firefight.
Mkrtchyan knew that Monte had intelligence on Garadaghli, and
asked that he finish the operation, which was thwarted by the renegats . (In the Armenian translation, the word
is "rebellious".
The Armenians knew that they would have to translate the book in
their own way, cut out important information from the text, so that
in the future generations of Armenians would consider the murderers
of women and children and the elderly as heroes.
This year, for the first time, on the 32nd anniversary of the
Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijan tricolor flag flies over all
territories of Azerbaijan, including the city of Khojaly, which is
a heartbreak and an incurable wound for every Azerbaijani.
The liberation of Khojaly symbolizes Azerbaijan strength and
solidarity, being a bond of loyalty to the victims of the Khojaly
genocide.
