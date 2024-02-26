'Beacon Of Indian Music': PM Modi Mourns Loss Of Pankaj Udhas, Says His Ghazals Spoke Directly To Soul

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72. He took his last breath today at 11 am in Mumbai. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for some time. In the official note, the family said that the singer was suffering from a prolonged illness.

While paying tribute to Ghazal icon, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years.

His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Nayaab Udhas, his daughter, confirmed his passing in an Instagram post.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family (sic)", it read.

Pankaj Udhas was a renowned Indian ghazal singer whose soulful renditions have captivated audiences for decades.

Born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat. He began his musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s. He put out a lot of albums and songs over his lengthy career, a lot of them have stood the test of time. Popular songs like "Chitthi Aayi Hai," "Aur Ahista," and "Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise" are still loved by fans of all ages.

