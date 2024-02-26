Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' First Earnings Were Just Rs 51

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pankaj Udhas Passes Away: Pankaj Udhas performed at concerts worldwide and had many albums. Pankaj, who left his mark in the world of music, was honoured with Padma Shri

by the Government of India in the year 2006

Pankaj Udhas, who made his mark in the world of music, was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2006 for his extraordinary contributions in this field.

His wife, Farida, was an air hostess, but both of their daughters were musically inclined.



On the one hand, Nayaab Udhas married Indian classical musician Ojas Adhia and has her music ensemble. Riva, the second daughter, is also involved in the music industry.



His initial earnings were only Rs 51. Pankaj's first earnings are reported to have come when he began singing alongside his brother during a conflict between China and India.

At a period when patriotism was prevalent, Pankaj Udhas won over everyone by performing the song 'Ae Watan Ke Logon' at a programme.

The unique aspect is that he was awarded a prize of Rs 51 for this song, which was his first income from singing.

Following this, he never looked back and rose to a new level in the world of singing and ghazal.

