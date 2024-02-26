Swimming Pool Construction Market 2024 | Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Growth And Forecast, 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Swimming Pool Construction Market Report by Material (Concrete, Fiberglass, Vinyl Liner, Steel Frame), Construction Type (Above-ground, In-ground), End User (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global swimming pool construction market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting agrowth rate(CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/swimming-pool-construction-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Swimming Pool Construction Industry:

Increasing Demand for Home Improvement Projects:

The increasing interest in home improvement projects is impelling the growth of the market. Homeowners are now more focused on enhancing their living spaces, which is driving the demand for various enhancement efforts. Swimming pools offer not only a recreational escape but also a valuable addition to the aesthetics and overall value of homes. This multifaceted appeal is driving homeowners to invest in swimming pool construction as a means to elevate their living experience. Additionally, the trend of remote working is prompting homeowners to allocate resources toward transforming their homes into comfortable spaces.

Growing Awareness About Health and Wellness:

Health and wellness trends are gaining paramount importance in recent years, influencing various aspects of our lives, including the real estate market. Swimming, known for its physical and mental health benefits, is becoming a popular recreational sport. This growing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle is becoming a significant supporting the market growth. Swimming offers a low-impact, full-body workout that is gentle on the joints, making it an appealing exercise option for people of all ages.

Aging Pool Infrastructure:

As existing swimming pools age and require renovation or replacement, this creates a steady stream of projects for pool construction companies. Many older pools are being upgraded to meet modern standards for safety, efficiency, and aesthetics. The need to refurbish and renovate existing pools is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, swimming pools are integrated with various innovative features to keep the water clean for a longer period. Homeowners are becoming increasingly interested in eco-friendly pool options that conserve water, use energy-efficient equipment, and employ sustainable materials. Companies that offer environmentally responsible pool construction solutions are well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Swimming Pool Construction Industry:



Aloha Pools Pty Ltd

Aquamarine Pools

Blue Haven Pools

Cody Pools Inc

Concord Pools and Spas

Leisure Pools

Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.

Myrtha Pools

Natare Corporation

Platinum Pools

Presidential Pools

Spas & Patio Southern Poolscapes

Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3939&flag=C

Swimming Pool Construction Market Report Segmentation:

By Material:



Concrete

Fiberglass

Vinyl Liner Steel Frame

Concrete represents the largest segment due to its durability.

By Construction Type:



Above-ground In-ground

In-ground accounts for the majority of the market share as they can be easily cleaned and requires minimum maintenance.

By End User:



Residential Non-residential

Residential exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to the increasing construction of swimming pools in houses.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the swimming pool construction market is attributed to the growing construction of various commercial and residential infrastructures.

Global Swimming Pool Construction Market Trends:

Technological innovations are driving improvements in pool construction, making pools more efficient, easier to maintain, and technologically integrated. Features like smart pool systems, automated cleaning, and energy-efficient pumps are appealing to homeowners who seek modern, hassle-free pool experiences. Regions with warm and sunny climates have a consistent demand for swimming pools, as they provide relief from the heat. However, even in areas with seasonal weather patterns, homeowners are investing in heated or indoor pools to extend the swimming season throughout the year.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163