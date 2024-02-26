No 'Mann Ki Baat' For 3 Months: PM

In the 110th episode of the programme, he asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

With the general elections expected in April-May, he said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced in March like it was done in 2019, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule sometime next month.

The MCC guidelines of the Election Commission asks governments to not use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

The prime minister said it is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes and asserted that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country's collective strength and achievements.

“It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people,” Modi said.

“However, following political ethics the 'Mann ki Baat' will not be broadcast for the next three months during this period of the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“When we meet the next time, it will be the 111th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat',” Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. What can be better than this, he said.

The prime minister has frequently expressed confidence of retaining power in the elections.

The programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.

Modi also appealed to first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, asserting that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of their aspirations.

Citizens are eligible to vote after turning 18.

The youth should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of debates and discussions during the period, Modi said.

“You should keep in mind that your first vote should be for the country,” he said, urging influencers and other prominent personalities to motivate first-time voters.

The Election Commission, he said, has launched a campaign“Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye”, urging first-time voters to use their franchise in maximum numbers.

The bigger the participation of the young voters in the electoral process, the more beneficial its consequences will be for the country, the prime minister said.

Days ahead of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed 'nari shakti' and said it is touching new heights of progress in every field.

Modi said that International Women's Day on March 8 is an opportunity to salute the contribution of woman power to the country's developmental journey.

“Great poet Bharatiyar ji has said that the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities. Today the 'nari shakti' (women power) of India is touching new heights of progress in every field,” the prime minister said.

Who would have thought till a few years ago that in India, women living in villages too would fly drones, he said.

“But today this is becoming possible. Today there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village. 'Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi' is on everyone's lips,” he said.

The prime minister also spoke to 'Drone Didi' Sunita from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

She talked about her drone training and how it helps in farming.

“Today there is no region in the country where woman power has lagged behind. Another area where women have demonstrated their leadership abilities is natural farming, water conservation and sanitation,” he said.

The 'matrishakti' of the country is playing a big role in saving Mother Earth who is suffering pain and hardships due to chemicals, he said.

“Women are now extending natural farming to every corner of the country. Today, if so much work is being done in the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission, water committees have had a big role to play in it. The leadership of these water committees lies only with women,” Modi pointed out.

Apart from this, sisters and daughters are making all-out efforts for water conservation, he said.

Modi also spoke with Kalyani Prafulla Patil from Maharashtra and lauded her work in moving towards natural farming.

“Whether it is Sunita ji or Kalyani ji, the success of woman power in myriad fields is very inspiring. I once again appreciate this spirit of our woman power from the core of my heart,” the prime minister said.

In his broadcast, Modi also talked about the increasing importance of technology in people's lives.

