1 Dead, 3 Injured In German Asylum Centre Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Feb 26 (IANS) One person died while three others suffered minor to serious injuries following a fire in an asylum centre in Nordlingen, a town in the southern German state of Bavaria, authorities have said.
The cause of the fire which broke out on Sunday is still under investigation, a police spokesperson said in a statement. The accommodation is no longer habitable, Xinhua news agency reported.
The approximately 50 residents are temporarily housed in a hall.
